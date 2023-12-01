A Wrentham police officer came to the rescue of two town residents Thursday – one human, one bat.

Officer Jonathan Coliflores responded to a report of a bat inside a Wrentham home, safely and humanely capturing the winged mammal with first a towel, then a piece of Tupperware, before releasing it outside.

“His cautioned approach, text book transfer from towel to Tupperware and steady walk as if carrying a bomb was most impressive,” Police Chief Bill McGrath said on Facebook.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox