A Wrentham police officer came to the rescue of two town residents Thursday – one human, one bat.

Officer Jonathan Coliflores responded to a report of a bat inside a Wrentham home, safely and humanely capturing the winged mammal with first a towel, then a piece of Tupperware, before releasing it outside.

“His cautioned approach, text book transfer from towel to Tupperware and steady walk as if carrying a bomb was most impressive,” Police Chief Bill McGrath said on Facebook.

