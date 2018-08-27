WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wrentham police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself at an athletic fields complex Saturday.

A child playing baseball at the Rice Field Complex on Emerald Street around 6:40 p.m. reported seeing a man laying face down in the grass with his shorts around his knees.

The witness told police that it did not appear the man noticed him right away but once he did, he immediately returned to his car and left the area.

The child added that the man may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

The suspect is described as heavy set, white male, possibly in his early 30s, six-feet tall, short and dark military-cut hair with a stubble beard.

He was last seen wearing black or gray shorts and a black t-shirt.

He was driving a silver Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wrentham police at 508-384-2121.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)