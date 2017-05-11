Wrentham Police seek public’s help after suspicious activity at bus stop

WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Wrentham are asking for the public’s help after suspicious activity was reported near a school bus stop.

Officers say a resident reported an incident Thursday morning near a school bus on Heather Lane.

According to the report, an older model tan or gold car was seen driving slowly down the street. The vehicle may have been a Honda Accord or Honda Civic and was reported as loud, possibly because of a mechanical issue.

The report said a white man in his 40s or 50s with dark hair and glasses drove slowly down the street, turned around, stopped, and appeared to take photos of children at the bus stop. A child at the bus stop said the man appeared to be using his cellphone’s camera.

Wrentham Police urge anyone in the area who may have seen a similar vehicle, may have a security system that captured images, or has seen a similar vehicle or suspicious behavior to contact Wrentham Police.

Police urge the public not to approach suspicious cars or people.

