Wrentham reopening some park parking lots

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - President Donald Trump said he would be leaving it up to the state to decide when and what to reopen and here in Massachusetts, Wrentham officials say they are opening parts of the town on a trial basis.

Some parking lots outside parks are starting to reopen to the public — a welcome move for those wanting to take advantage of the nice weather.

“Nice to get her out of the house I think she gets bored of the streets around our house,” Aaron Dulong, who was visiting a park with his daughter, said.

The lots were closed last month because town leaders say the lots were packed with people gathering in groups.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said they decided to open three lots are receiving several requests.

“We are trying to find that balance and the balance that people will arrive at the park, get out of their car, and beginning walking,” he explained.

Parking on the street and overflow parking is prohibited.

Violators could receive a ticket or even have their car towed.

Town leaders are asking folks to wear a mask, practice social distancing and to avoid congregating on the trails or in the lots.

“I would like to think that most people will follow those guidelines but there are always a few,” visitor Eric Wilhelm said.

Boat ramps are open but dog parks and playgrounds will remain closed and team sports are still off-limits.

McGrath’s decision was met with some controversy. According to him, people just need to follow the guidelines.

If so, more lots may be reopened. If not McGrath said he will close them all down again.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)