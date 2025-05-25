WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old from Wrentham won a $75,000 second place Regeneron Young Scientist Award for creating a desktop plastic recycling system.

Benjamin Davis says his user-friendly system can recycle 3D printer waste and other plastics by turning them into filaments for 3D printing. Up to 67 percent of the filament used in a typical 3D printing projects may end up as waste.

Using electrical, mechanical and chemical engineering methods, Benjamin combined pultrusion (push-through) and extrusion (pull-through) processes to make the process about 45% more efficient. His device is faster than other home recyclers and creates a higher quality product.

Its easy operation means nontechnical users can recycle and 3D print more efficiently and his design is an effective recycling machine that costs 90% less than commercial options.

Davis says he plans on studying engineering in college and wants to use his prize money to further his research.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)