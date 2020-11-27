Wrentham woman helps nearly 200 children find comfort this holiday season

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A local mom is helping nearly 200 kids in need find a sense of comfort this holiday season.

Krisha Zito has organized “Project Night Night” In Wrentham for the past three years. Volunteers assemble and donate care packages to children living in homeless shelters.

“The charity is based in California that has independent people across the country pick it up and run with it on their own,” Zito said.

Each child receives a new security blanket, a book, a pair of pajamas and a stuffed animal inside a canvas tote bag.

“The whole mission behind ‘Project Night Night” is to bring that comfort and that security that children deserve so I think it’s very impactful,” she said.

Just 10 hours after posting the signup on Facebook, Zito said her list was full. Now, every child living in the four shelters she is supporting will get a bag before the holidays.

“We’ve had an amazing, amazing response through the Wrentham moms,” she said. “It’s just been so overwhelmingly positive.”

Year after year, she said she is blown away by the kindness of her community.

“People are just warmed by the generosity who don’t know each other and yet they’re willing to go out and buy all these items selflessly and donate,” Zito said.

