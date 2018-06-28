Wrestler takes on 50 kids in tug of war match

(WHDH) — Heavyweight wrestler Adam Coon was pulled to the ground by 50 youth wrestling campers during a tug of war match at the University of Michigan.

Coon, a graduate of the university, squared off with campers at the university’s Bahna Wrestling Centre Thursday and was dragged to the ground.

Afterwards, the children watched him complete a series of push-ups as punishment for losing.

The video had earned over 69,000 views.

Tug of War: Adam Coon vs 50 Lil Wolverine campers. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/taLajEfW9x — Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) June 26, 2018

