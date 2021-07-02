JEFFERSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Wrestling legend Mick Foley and his family recently visited Santa’s Village in New Hampshire.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared a photo on Facebook showing his trip to the Christmas-themed amusement park in Jefferson with a caption that read, “Thank you Santa’s Village for a super fun Halfway to Christmas – and for making great family memories.”

Foley noted that this summer’s trip marked the 25th time that he and his family have visited the park.

The 56-year-old, who was known for his “Mankind” persona, is a native of Bloomington, Indiana.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox