JEFFERSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Wrestling legend Mick Foley and his family recently visited Santa’s Village in New Hampshire.
The WWE Hall of Famer shared a photo on Facebook showing his trip to the Christmas-themed amusement park in Jefferson with a caption that read, “Thank you Santa’s Village for a super fun Halfway to Christmas – and for making great family memories.”
Foley noted that this summer’s trip marked the 25th time that he and his family have visited the park.
The 56-year-old, who was known for his “Mankind” persona, is a native of Bloomington, Indiana.
