BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University students can expect to see a picket line as they make their way to graduation ceremony on Saturday, that’s because striking Writer’s Guild Association members will show up as Warner Bros. President and CEO David Zaslav delivers the commencement address.

Guild members have been striking for months, bringing many television and film projects to a hold.

The university says there will be no changes to the commencement. Zaslav will also be receiving an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.

