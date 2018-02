CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — A wrong turn at a traffic stop led to a drug bust.

Cambridge police said an officer pulled over a driver for making an illegal left turn.

When the officer searched the car, they found marijuana and a knife with a gun shaped handle, police said.

The driver is now facing a drug-related charge.

