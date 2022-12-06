DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver hit another car head on in Duxbury Tuesday night, state police said.

Just after 9 p.m., a wrong way driver hit another car on Route 3 near exit 20. Officials immediately reported serious injuries, and later updated that one person had died.

Wrong way crash with serious injuries in #Duxbury on RT-3-SB near Exit 20. Rt 3 SB is currently closed. Traffic detoured to exit 20. Seek alt route in the area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 7, 2022

At the scene there were two SUVs, both with serious damage. Local Fire, Police, and State Police crews were all present and urged people to avoid the area.

Due to the severity of the crash, the District Attorney’s Office has since taken over the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available at the time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)