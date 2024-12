DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A wrong-way wreck on Route 3 in Duxbury reportedly stopped all traffic on one side of the highway Friday.

Wreckage could be seen all over the road.

It’s not yet clear why the car was driving in the wrong direction.

