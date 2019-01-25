Wrong-way driver accused of fatally hitting retired Townsend police sergeant, wife due in court

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver accused of triggering a three-car crash that killed a retired Townsend police sergeant and his wife in New Hampshire is set to face a judge on Friday.

Ryan Kittredge, 31, of Derry, N.H., was placed in retired Sgt. John Johnson’s handcuffs as he was taken to Rockingham Superior Court to answer to negligent homicide charges in connection with the Jan. 10 crash that claimed the lives of Johnson and his wife Heidi, state police said.

Just before midnight on Jan. 10, state police say Kittredge made a U-turn on Route 101 west in Epping and collided into Johnson’s car.

The couple were pronounced dead at the scene and Kittredge was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

A third driver, 23-year-old Andrew Neeper, of Raymond, N.H., was to Exeter Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into Kittredge’s truck following the initial collision.

Police use Townsend Police Sgt Johnson's handcuffs during arrest of ryan Kittridge #7News pic.twitter.com/EGZaZ3Mjz6 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 25, 2019

Breaking: Ryan Kittredge heads to court in connection with death of Townsend Police Sgt John Johnson and his wife #7news pic.twitter.com/ytNYv8P1tq — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 25, 2019