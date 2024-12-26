BOSTON (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver was arrested in the North End on Wednesday following a crash that left a police officer injured.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Beverly and Valenti streets.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

