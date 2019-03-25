Wrong-way driver arrested on drug, impaired driving charges in NH

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man who state police say was caught speeding the wrong way down I-93 in Salem, New Hampshire early Monday morning has been arrested on impaired driving and drug charges.

Troopers responding to a report of a dark-colored SUV heading north in the southbound lanes about 12:20 a.m. stopped the driver, later identified as Jose Vargas, 30, in the high-speed breakdown lane in Londonderry, according to New Hampshire state police.

He was arrested on charges of felony-level reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, and possession and transportation of narcotics.

He was released on bail and is expected to be arraigned April 12 in Rockingham Superior Court.

In a statement, state police said, “The Troopers’ quick thinking and rapid response prevented the vehicle from entering a very dangerous stretch of road that is bordered by Jersey Barriers on each side, which would have offered no escape to approaching motorists.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)