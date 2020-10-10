Wrong-way driver causes 4-car crash on I-93 in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a four-car collision caused by a wrong-way driver on I-93 in Milton early Saturday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the crash just before 5 a.m. found damaged vehicles in southbound lane where the crash happened, state police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that a driver was traveling northbound in the lane before the crash, according to police.

Cars are being diverted away from exit 3 as authorities continue to investigate.

No additional information was immediately released.

