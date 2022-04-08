NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A wrong-way wreck in Nashua, New Hampshire sent several people to the hospital Friday.

An 83-year-old woman was driving north on the southbound side of the Everett Turnpike when she hit a truck head-on, according to police. Three other cars were also hit.

The woman and three others were rushed to the hospital and there has been no word on their condition.

The highway was shut down for about three hours but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

