Police investigating after wrong-way driver crashed into ambulance on Mass. Pike

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Natick early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the scene near the Natick Service Plaza around 3 a.m. found the involved vehicle with significant front-end damage after it slammed into an ambulance.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

The Mass. Pike was shut down near the crash scene but reopened just before 6 a.m.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

