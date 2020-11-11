Wrong-way driver critically injured after crashing into ambulance on Mass. Pike

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver is in critical condition after slamming into an ambulance on the Mass. Pike in Natick early Wednesday morning, state police said.

A trooper saw a car traveling west on the eastbound side of the highway at an excessive speed while weaving in and out of traffic shortly after 3 a.m., according to state police.

Another trooper effectively deployed a tire deflation device but before the driver stopped, the car crashed into an ambulance in the area of Exit 13, state police added.

The wrong-way driver was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Two ambulance personnel from Vital Ambulance were taken to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

One patient was inside the ambulance at the time of the crash and they were transported to Tufts Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Pike was shut down near the crash scene but reopened just before 6 a.m.

An investigation remains ongoing.

