Wrong-way driver faces drunk driving charge after striking Route 3 construction site in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver is being charged with driving under the influence after police say he hit a police cruiser and contractor’s truck on Sunday morning in Braintree.

Troopers investigating the crash on Route 3 southbound just after 5 a.m. said the suspect, Christopher Fay, 24, of Abington, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to South Shore Hospital.

Fay was under the influence of alcohol when he struck the police cruiser and a Chevrolet 4500 flatbed, according to police.

The trooper was unharmed but the contractor, a 53-year-old Stoughton man, suffered minor injuries when the flatbed was struck, officials said. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for those injuries.

Fay is being charged with operating under the influence of liquor, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and negligent operation, police said. He was also given a wrong-way violation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)