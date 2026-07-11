CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holyoke man is facing an operating under the influence of alcohol charge after an early morning wrong-way crash in Chicopee on Saturday left a state trooper and another driver hospitalized, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-91 in Chicopee around 4 a.m. attempted to stop the wrong-way vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Jose Santiago, 28, of Holyoke, swerved and struck another cruiser and another passenger vehicle head-on, according to state police.

The trooper who was struck, his K-9, and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Santiago was taken into custody and is also being evaluated for minor injuries. He is facing charges including operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and other motor vehicle offenses.

“The incident we witnessed this morning in Chicopee is another reminder of the serious danger created when someone makes the reckless decision to drive while impaired. I want to commend the bravery and quick actions of our Troopers, whose efforts to stop this wrong-way driver likely prevented further injuries and potentially saved lives,” said Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble, in a statement. “Since the tragic loss of Trooper Kevin Trainor in early May, this marks the third incident involving a Trooper being struck by a wrong-way operator. These incidents demonstrate the risks our Troopers and all of law enforcement face every day on our roadways. The Massachusetts State Police remain committed to enforcing impaired driving laws and holding accountable those whose dangerous decisions put lives at risk.”

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