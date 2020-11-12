Wrong-way driver injured after crashing into ambulance on Mass. Pike identified

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver who was injured after slamming into an ambulance on the Mass. Pike in Natick early Wednesday morning has been identified, state police said.

Though they did not release his name, officials identified the driver as a 32-year-old Worcester man and said he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A trooper saw a Nissan Versa traveling west on the eastbound side of the highway in Brighton at an excessive speed while weaving in and out of traffic shortly after 3 a.m., according to state police.

The trooper initially reversed direction and followed the vehicle on the eastbound side while signaling for the driver to stop but the driver refused, state police added.

The trooper ultimately stopped pursuing the car under the orders of Troop H headquarters.

The car reportedly continued traveling for three more minutes with no troopers in pursuit.

At the same time, several troopers were at the Natick Service Plaza on the eastbound side of the highway for a prior call about a man allegedly in possession of a firearm.

They were notified of the wrong-way driver and one trooper deployed stop sticks across the lane, which the wrong-way car hit, state police said.

The car continued forward for another few seconds before slamming into an ambulance.

The car he was driving reportedly had a license plate belonging to another vehicle attached to it.

State police say they expect to summons him on a slew of criminal charges.

Two ambulance personnel from Vital Ambulance, a 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, were taken to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

One patient, identified as a 49-year-old woman, was inside the ambulance at the time of the crash for a non-urgent transport. She was taken to Tufts Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Pike was shut down near the crash scene but reopened just before 6 a.m.

An investigation remains ongoing.

