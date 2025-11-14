SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 195 eastbound in Somerset on Thursday night that left a driver dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a three-car crash around 7:45 p.m. determined the crash appeared to be caused by a wrong-way operator who was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. She was later identified as 69-year-old Gail Lopes, of Tiverton.

Two occupants of the vehicles she hit were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

