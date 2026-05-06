SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police confirmed a wrong-way driver was killed Wednesday morning after striking a responding trooper’s cruiser.

“No information is immediately available regarding the condition of the trooper who was transported with life-threatening injuries to a Boston hospital.”

The crash shut down part of Route 1, drawing a large response from police and fire crews.

The closure is expected to last for several hours.

Traffic is being detoured and drivers are asked to look for alternative routes.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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