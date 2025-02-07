CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is accused of driving the wrong way for 12 miles on I-93 in New Hampshire Thursday, damaging three vehicles in the process, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Matthew Burt, 33, of Concord, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, among other offenses, police said in a statement.

At around 4 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a pickup truck traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-93 in Concord, just north of Exit 16, while a winter storm swept through the area, police said.

The driver, later identified as Burt, did not stop when a trooper drove up with emergency lights on, authorities said. Police said Burt then drove around the trooper and a line of other cars.

Troopers determined the pickup truck struck a couple of southbound vehicles near mile marker 47 and did not stop. The drivers were checked out by EMS as a precaution, police said.

A little more than 10 minutes later, another trooper deployed a tire deflation device near mile marker 52, stopping the pickup truck, police said. There, Burt was taken into police custody.

Burt was charged with aggravated driving under the influence (DUI), two counts of felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, two counts of conduct after an accident, disobeying an officer, reckless operation, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Ben Olmstead at Benjamin.M.Olmstead@dos.nh.gov.

