HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - An Arizona man traveling the wrong day down Route 101 in Hampton, New Hampshire collided head-on with another car Friday night, seriously injuring the driver, officials said.

Eric Jenkins, 22, was traveling west down Route 101 East near the I-95 interchange when he collided with 23-year-old Melisa Kizoglu of Hampton, New Hampshire at around 9:30 p.m., the New Hampshire State Police announced.

Kizoglu was extracted from her vehicle by emergency personnel after becoming entrapped. She was stabilized on the scene and then flown to a Boston area hospital.

Jenkins was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Investigators said all lanes of traffic had to be closed for over three hours, and Route 101 East was reopened fully around 1:40 a.m.

Officials said all aspects of the crash is still under investigation.

