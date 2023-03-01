BOSTON (WHDH) - A series of wrong-way crashes on the Mass Pike in Boston left multiple people with injuries and caused traffic delays Wednesday, according to state police.

Police shared word of two related crashes near the Prudential Tower Tunnel on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike just before 8:30 p.m. Police asked drivers to seek alternate routes as only one lane of traffic was passing at the time. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation later announced around 9 p.m. that all lanes had reopened.

Police said a car entered the Mass Pike in Boston traveling west in the eastbound lanes, where it hit a vehicle head on prior to the Prudential Tunnel. Police said the car continued, hitting several other vehicles before coming to a stop.

There were non-life-threatening injuries reported as a result of the first crash, according to police. Investigation and removal efforts were ongoing as of 8:30 p.m.

