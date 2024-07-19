Evan Gershkovich, the first American journalist to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War, has been found guilty of spying and sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Russian court, in a case that the US government, his newspaper and supporters have denounced as a sham.

The court in Yekaterinburg announced the guilty verdict and sentencing on Friday shortly after 3 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET). It emerged earlier Friday that Russia was seeking an 18-year prison term for the Wall Street Journal reporter according to state news agency TASS, citing the court.

The court heard closing arguments and Gershkovich delivered his closing remarks behind closed doors on Friday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)