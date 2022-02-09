BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday announced that three MBTA bus routes in Boston will be free of charge for the next two years.

Starting on March 1, Routes 23 (Ashmont to Dorchester Center, Grove Hall & Ruggles), 28 (Mattapan Square, up Blue Hill Ave. to Nubian Square & Ruggles), and 29 (Mattapan Square, up Blue Hill Ave. to Jackson Square) will be fare-free for Boston residents, Wu said during a news conference at Grove Hall.

“Expanding fare-free transit to Routes 23, 28, 29 will better connect our communities, increase ridership, and ease congestion for all our residents,” Wu said. “As we work to ensure every resident knows about the program, we hope this is just the beginning of access to fare-free public transit in Boston.”

Fare-free buses enable all-door boarding, which eases congestion and speeds up bus service, according to transit officials.

“I’m thrilled to partner with the MBTA to expand this successful ongoing program and look forward to working with our partners across the Commonwealth to build a sustainable, reliable, accessible, and affordable transportation system that truly serves our residents and our local economy,” Wu added.

In December, the Boston City Council voted to approve Wu’s appropriation order for $8 million in federal funds to eliminate fares on the 23, 28, and 29 routes, which have some of the highest ridership throughout the city.

