BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is being called to Congress as part of an investigation into so-called “sanctuary cities” alongside the mayors of Chicago, New York, and Denver.

Wu called new policies from the second Trump administration “draconian” and said that the new efforts to conduct mass deportations are “trying to create drama and fear”.

Congressman James Comer, the Republican who chairs the committee, claimed on X that Boston and the three other cities have refused to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement and U.S. immigration laws.

This comes as the federal government’s crackdown on illegal immigration and President Trump’s promised “mass deportations” begin to take effect in major cities like Chicago and Atlanta.

Wu has pushed back on the idea of “mass deportations”.

“We will continue to do what we do on the city side, which is keeping everyone safe here,” Wu said. “We don’t have the authority to, let’s say, stop or or overrule what they’re doing in their domain, but neither do they in our domain, either.”

Wu said that the major changes in federal policy regarding immigration only serve to threaten the safety and security of cities in the U.S. by undermining the authority of local officials.

“The letter that went out to dozens of municipalities that threatened to jail or bring other prosecutorial consequences for not fulfilling what their version of cooperation looks like threatens mayors, it threatens police officers,” she said.

The mayor said that the change in policy has left many residents afraid – regardless of their immigration status.

“It doesn’t help anyone from a public safety impact when law-abiding, city-law-abiding residents and members of our communities are forced into the shadows because of fear,” Wu said.

The House committee hearing is slated for February 11; Wu has not yet said if she will testify.

