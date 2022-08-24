BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and school leaders are developing a plan to help students commute to class during the month-long Orange Line shutdown.

They’ve asked for the MBTA to implement the following:

Offer student-specific shuttles

Put up signs in multiple languages

Place T ambassadors at all stops

The city has also hired more than 80 new bus drivers and hopes to transport 70 extra vans to transport students from outside of Boston.

Wu said it will take time to adjust to this process.

“I ask for everyone’s patience just as we’re navigating new markings on our streets with shuttle buses,” Wu said. “We always want to make sure families know we are doing everything possible to make sure that this is on time, reliable and dependable.”

The Orange Line shutdown will affect students at 20 public schools in Boston. First through 12th graders head back to school Thursday, September 8.

