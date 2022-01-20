BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday a commitment of $50 million in funding for capital improvements at the Boston Housing Authority’s Mildred C. Hailey Apartments in Jamaica Plain.

With the new investment, the Boston Housing Authority is planning to address plumbing, ventilation, windows, and kitchen and bathroom improvements in 526 public housing units, according to Wu’s office.

These investments are set to improve air quality, prevent environmental health hazards like mold and mildew, and increase energy efficiency.

Wu also signed an executive order relative to affirmatively furthering fair housing and the implementation of the City of Boston’s assessment of fair housing, which is intended to instill the practice of fair housing and racial equity throughout all levels of the city government.

“Today was an exciting recognition of the legacy of activism and leadership at Mildred Hailey and the legacy and activism of housing and tenants rights activists across the city and beyond,” Wu said. “We plan to make affordable housing a top priority when it comes to putting federal recovery money to use. That means preserving and improving affordable housing that already exists, as well as adding more affordable housing options for residents across the city. This is an investment that builds on generations of work that advocates and tenant leaders have done to improve quality of life for our residents.”

