BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday announced that the city will be implementing a vaccine requirement next month for certain indoor spaces amid an increase in COVID-19 cases and is removing the testing option for city workers who remain unvaccinated.

The B Together initiative will begin Jan. 15 and will require a CDC vaccination card, a digital image of your CDC, any image of an official immunization record, or a City of Boston app or any other COVID-vaccine verification for people over the age of 12 to enter select indoor spaces.

B Together applies to indoor dining, including bars and nightclubs, indoor fitness facilities, and indoor entertainment venues, Wu said.

“This is a response that is rooted in science and public health and we need to take every available action to protect the city’s residents, businesses, and institutions,” Wu said during a press conference at City Hall.

Businesses included in the B Together initiative will also be required to post a notice at all entrances. The city will begin a weeks-long campaign to educate residents and businesses about the new policy, utilizing city outreach workers and inspectional services. Businesses found not in compliance will receive verbal and written warnings. Repeat offenders may be subject to fines.

Wu said about 90 percent of city employees are already vaccinated. The city will now require that all city employees receive their first dose by Jan. 15 and their second dose by Feb. 15, unless granted a reasonable accommodation for medical or religious reasons.

This is an update of the previous policy, which allowed for an option to be regularly tested instead of being vaccinated.

Children will have to show proof of vaccination beginning in March, Wu said.

As of Dec. 14, 79 percent of the total Boston resident population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 68 percent are fully vaccinated. Only 31 percent of fully vaccinated Bostonians have been boosted. Among 5- to 11-year-olds, only 30 percent have received their first dose of vaccine.

