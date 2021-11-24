BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday that the outdoor dining season is extending to Dec. 31 for all of the city excluding the North End.

The extension of outdoor dining on private patios and city streets had previously been set to expire on Dec. 1.

“Activating public spaces to expand outdoor dining helps bolster our local businesses during pandemic recovery and creates connected communities spaces for residents, visitors, and families,” Wu said. “I’m excited to extend this program through our holiday season and look forward to supporting our small businesses as anchors for our neighborhoods. Expanding to winter outdoor dining will help our communities stay safe, healthy, and vibrant.”

Wu added that she would work with city departments and state legislative partners to implement a longer-term outdoor dining plan for Boston.

