BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu made a splash Thursday to promote swimming safety in Boston.

The mayor unveiled a new initiative, Swim Safe, at the newly renovated Paris Street Pool in East Boston.

The city is also partnering with the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs in Roxbury and Dorchester to provide free swimming lessons this summer. Children’s Hospital Boston donated 1,000 personal floatation devices for small children swimming at city beaches.

An additional $500,000 from the city budget will provide free swimming lessons to an additional 500 children.

Wu said it’s imperative for everyone to learn how to swim so they can safely enjoy the summer.

“The relief that comes from feeling like you can be around water, go to a pool, is immeasurable, and so part of our commitment to making Boston the best place in the country to raise a family means making all of Boston’s natural beauty and resources safe, affordable and accessible for all of our residents,” Wu said at the event.

