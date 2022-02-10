BOSTON (WHDH) – Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday announced that Boston will not lift its mask mandate for public schools at the end of the month.

Gov. Charlie Baker and state education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley on Wednesday said students and staff at Massachusetts public schools won’t have to wear face coverings indoors starting Feb. 28, but Boston Public Schools will not immediately ditch face coverings, according to Wu.

The decision to drop the mask mandate was made in consultation with infectious disease physicians, the state Department of Public Health, and other medical experts, Baker and Riley said.

The Feb. 28 date coincides with students returning from school vacation and Wu said she believes that it’s prudent to keep the mask requirement in place to guard against a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

More than 40 schools statewide already have been given permission to lift mask mandates after reaching an 80 percent vaccination threshold among staff and students.

Riley pointed out that some students may continue to choose to wear a mask, and some individual schools districts may choose to extend the mask requirement beyond Feb. 28.

Data from Boston’s Department of Health shows vaccination rates for children, ages 5 to 11, are continuing to increase steadily.

Boston Teachers’ Union President Jessica Tang said they are on board with the mayor’s decision.

“In Boston, there are many neighborhoods that still have high positivity rates in the community. For that reason, as inconvenient and as frustrating as it is to still wear the masks, that it’s still necessary,” she said.

