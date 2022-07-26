BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu is calling for major upgrades to improve the safety of the MBTA after a runaway train on the Red Line caused delays early Monday morning.

“Rather than just trying to do a little bit of track here or there every weekend or late at night … actually doing it all in one sweep,” Wu told WBUR.

Service was disrupted just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning as crews were moving trains when the train’s brakes weren’t working properly, according to the MBTA. The train then rolled out of the rail yard and came to a stop about 800 feet north of Braintree Station.

No injuries or damage were reported after a two-car train set rolled out of a rail yard and onto the Red Line by Braintree Station, according to the MBTA.

The MBTA said in a statement that the train involved had “diminished braking capacity” and that a train operator was on board at the time of the rollaway.

The MBTA said a full investigation is underway.

The rollaway came less than two weeks after federal investigators detailed several other incidents in a scathing report on the MBTA, including a situation in May when several cars became loose and rolled backward at the Braintree Station.

In a statement on Monday, the MBTA reiterated that it is “taking corrective actions to enhance safety around the movement of rail cars in yards.”

“Accompanied with plans to increase staffing at rail yards, the MBTA recently issued a series of new safety directives, trainings, and polices regarding train movements in rail yard facilities and car houses,” the statement read.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)