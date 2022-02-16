The City of Boston is “very close” to lifting the proof-of-vaccination requirement people face at many indoor businesses, Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday, citing improving public health metrics.

With key measurements showing the virus’s impact on the city is waning after a wintertime surge, Wu said it could be a matter of days before patrons can access restaurants, bars, nightclubs, fitness centers and other indoor entertainment venues without first showing they are vaccinated, even as her administration plans to fight a court decision halting enforcement of a vaccine mandate for city workers.

Wu announced last week that the city would lift the proof-of-vaccine mandate, which first took effect Jan. 15, when city data indicate fewer than 95 percent of intensive care unit beds are occupied, fewer than 200 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 every day, and the community positivity rate drops below 5 percent.

“We are very close, actually,” Wu said in an interview on GBH News’s “Boston Public Radio” program. “The three thresholds that Dr. Bisola Ojikutu and her team at the Boston Public Health Commission have established really get at trying to measure two things: the strain on our health care system from COVID and how much the virus is still spreading in the community.”

During the worst period of the surge, Wu said, Boston hospitals stretched to 120 percent ICU occupancy, meaning they had to turn to overflow space to manage patients with the most serious needs.

Last week, Ojikutu said the city’s hospitals were down to an ICU occupancy rate of about 89 percent. Wu said Wednesday that as of Feb. 15, Boston was averaging 253 COVID hospitalizations per day and recorded a 5.4 percent community positivity rate, the latter of which has since “dipped below” the target.

“All of these numbers have been coming down pretty fast,” she said.

Wu’s nearly hour-long interview on GBH News came one day after the city tightened its proof-of-vaccination requirement. Workers and patrons ages 12 and older now need to demonstrate that they are fully vaccinated to access indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues, and a single vaccine dose is no longer sufficient.

Asked about the contrast between that shift and the impending end to the mandate, Wu said it is “such a complicated time to be setting policy.”

“The virus is ever-evolving, the pandemic is ever-evolving, and when we put this program in place back in December, the goal was to lay out a reasonable but urgent timeframe for the requirements to kick in,” she said. “The new phasing of yesterday was set many weeks ago as omicron was surging and we had no idea how quickly we came out of it.”

“But again, we are almost there on those metrics,” Wu added. “We are there basically on two out of the three and getting there on the third.”

The mandate on businesses and customers may not return right away if COVID-19 measurements at some point rebound in the other direction.

Wu said there is no “automatic” mechanism to reinstate the policy if ICU occupancy, hospitalization or the city’s average positive test rate creep back up and that it’s “conceivable” one of those figures could surpass the target without bringing back the proof-of-vaccination mandate.

She stressed that she wants the quantified thresholds to make clear that “every person’s individual behavior contributes to where we are as a larger society.”

“The intention is that we will begin to transition to living with COVID and not having to experience it as an emergency every single time there’s a surge, but (instead) knowing what protections are necessary and turning them on and off as we are going into a surge and coming out of one,” she said.

Many other municipalities in Massachusetts have not deployed vaccination policies as strict as Boston’s.

The potential for a relaxed proof-of-vaccine policy also comes as state officials continue to ease their own restrictions. Legislative leaders are preparing to open the State House to the public next week for the first time since the pandemic started, while the Baker administration in recent weeks has announced it will allow a statewide school mask mandate to expire and narrowed the list of people urged to mask up in public.

Several other COVID-era restrictions will remain in place in Boston even as the Wu administration prepares for infection metrics to trigger a shift on business requirements.

Boston Public Schools plans to keep its own local mask requirement in place once the state K-12 mandate ends, which Wu said Wednesday is driven in part by concerns about “the gap in vaccination rates, particularly among younger students, particularly among our Black and brown students.”

The city also plans to continue a court battle over Wu’s mandate requiring the city’s roughly 19,000 employees to get vaccinated. In a case brought by three police and fire unions, Appeals Court Justice Sabita Singh on Tuesday overruled a lower court decision that had upheld the mandate and issued a preliminary injunction preventing the city from enforcing the policy.

Wu said Wednesday that she believes the decision “goes against so much of what we’ve seen in court precedent and in other examples.”

“There are multiple avenues here for the city to go through for our appeals, but I anticipate we will be filing our appeal,” she said.

