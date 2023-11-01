Of the roughly 80 unhoused people who had been living on the street at Boston’s intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, 52 have already moved into a shelter unit and another 25 people have confirmed shelter and are waiting to pack up and make the move, Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday.

Wu provided the update during a live interview on “Java with Jimmy” ahead of a 10:15 a.m. press conference about the latest changes at Mass. and Cass, the epicenter of the region’s substance use disorder, mental health, and unsheltered homelessness crises. The mayor said the city has been busy since Monday clearing out encampments in the area and connecting people who had been staying there to services and shelter.

“The environment, which isn’t healthy for anyone, which is dangerous in the cold, which is dangerous because of violence and drug trafficking and some of the activity that is kind of attracted around that environment, and it also wasn’t conducive to people getting the services that they needed when you’re surrounded in a crowd of 200 people with active drug use happening all around. It’s not an environment to get people connected to recovery,” Wu said. “And so we are placing each individual person after months of conversations and weeks of direct dialogue about their specific needs, and what kind of location and services and supports are needed in their next step. We’ve matched all those folks and are now in the process of clearing down the unneeded tents once people move into their placements.”

The Boston City Council last week approved an ordinance that will allow police to remove tents and tarps throughout the city, with a specific focus on Mass. and Cass and nearby Atkinson Street. Wu proposed the directive in August, saying that the tents shelter illegal activity such as drug dealing and human trafficking, as public health concerns and violence grew in the area this summer.

The mayor said that about 200 people regularly congregate in the Mass. and Cass area, but that the “majority have housing … but they’re there for community or to feed substance use or prey on those who are in active substance use.” The most recent estimate of unhoused people at Mass. and Cass was about 80 people, she said.

In addition to the 77 people who have either moved into shelter or have shelter arranged, Wu said another nine people have already identified housing or plan to reunify with family or friends, and seven others will get a final shelter placement once the city’s triage team knows more about availability.

(Copyright (c) 2023 State House News Service.