BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city workers now have another week to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to be in compliance with Mayor Michelle Wu’s mandate.

Employees have until Sunday to submit proof of vaccination or else they face discipline that can include being placed on unpaid leave.

As of 2 p.m. on Jan. 23, 18,265 city workers were in compliance with the policy.

The mandate has sparked some controversy when it was announced back in December.

On Friday, members of the Boston firefighters union, Local 718, rallied against the vaccine requirement in Dorchester, saying that Wu’s policy violates a prior collective bargaining agreement.

The union added that they’ll be appealing a judge’s decision not to block the city’s vaccine mandate.

“We’re the people that showed up in the beginning of this pandemic when no one knew what this virus could do to us and our families,” said Edward Kelly, general president of the International Association of Firefighters. “We answered every single call for the citizens of Boston.”

The union is calling on Wu to keep a weekly testing option in fear that hundreds of firefighters could be terminated when the policy is officially implemented.

“We deserve to be treated better,” Kelly said. “We deserve to be treated fairly and we intend to stand up for our members.”

City officials say about 90 percent of firefighters have complied with the new policy and that submissions are still coming in.

Boston Fire Commissioner John Dempsey said he is confident there will be no impact in keeping the people of Boston safe.

Wu is set to speak at Boston City Hall at 10 a.m. Monday about the vaccine mandate.

