WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Bay State leaders will gather on Capitol Hill Tuesday to call attention to the impact President Trump’s executive orders are having on communities in Massachusetts.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey will join several congressional leaders, along with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Wu will face questions Wednesday about Boston’s sanctuary city status.

The Republican House Oversight Committee said mayors from New York, Chicago, and Denver, along with Wu, will be held publicly accountable for policies on undocumented immigrants.

The mayor said she’s prepared to defend the city.

“I’m there, no matter how challenging the circumstances, to stand up for Boston, and also to stand up for the truth, the facts of who we are,” Wu said. “Some people are trying to paint a story of cities where immigrants live as being quote, unquote ‘dangerous places, a threat to others’. In fact, we are proof of the opposite.”

Sanctuary cities limit cooperation with federal authorities when it comes to undocumented immigrants.

