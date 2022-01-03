BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu is helping prepare test kits for teachers and school staff members in Boston as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

Wu joined Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and the district’s Operations Team to unpack, sort and prepare COVID-19 tests and KN95 masks that will be distributed at schools Monday to teachers and staff.

The mayor’s office says, “This is one part of the City’s broader efforts to protect city workers, students, and families, keep schools open and maintain core services while addressing the COVID-19 winter surge.”

The state attempted to hand out more than 200,000 rapid COVID-19 tests over the weekend but due to supply chain issues, many teachers received one test instead of two.

This comes as people have had to wait in long lines to get tested amid the coronavirus surge.

Wu responded to a tweet of a long line of people waiting to get tested, writing Sunday night, “This is completely unacceptable.”

“The team & I are huddling tomorrow right after inauguration to set immediate next steps for expanding testing & improving the experience at each site—will report back!” she continued.

