BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu helped sort test kits for teachers and school staff members in Boston on Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

Wu joined Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and the district’s Operations Team to unpack, sort and prepare 10,000 COVID-19 tests that are being distributed at schools to teachers and staff following winter break.

In a statement, the mayor’s office said, “This is one part of the City’s broader efforts to protect city workers, students, and families, keep schools open and maintain core services while addressing the COVID-19 winter surge.”

Good morning especially to the @BostonSchools Operations team getting test kits & masks ready to go! 👋 pic.twitter.com/8qgmaWc7WG — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) January 3, 2022

#Boston Superintendent says 10,000 at home #Covid test kits have been sorted in this warehouse & are now heading out to schools for teachers/staff to pick up ahead of class return tomorrow. Mayor Wu also on hand for sorting this morning @7News pic.twitter.com/MTB1t94tFB — Emily Pritchard (@emilyjpritch) January 3, 2022

The state attempted to hand out more than 200,000 rapid COVID-19 tests over the weekend but due to supply chain issues, many teachers received one test instead of two.

Getting tested in-person has also proved to be a struggle as many people have had to wait in hourslong lines.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable that in the City of Boston, our residents have been having to wait two, three-plus hours to get a test and stay safe and keep their families and communities safe,” Wu said. “There’s no reason why in the cold, people need to stand and wait for three hours. There’s better ways to address this so we’ll get going on that right away.”

In Boston, students were sent home with COVID-19 tests and are encouraged to use them before heading back to the classroom Tuesday.

