BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu kicked off the start of a new school year at a school bus yard in Hyde Park Thursday morning as thousands of Boston Public School students begin heading back to school.

“We are so excited. The first day of school is one of the best days of the whole year,” Wu said Thursday morning. “We have hundreds of buses ready to go, drivers who have been preparing and getting ready so we can get our young people to school and have a great day and start to the school year. Obviously, there has been a little wrinkle this year with the Orange Line situation and this team has been hard at work making preparations, doing extra checks.”

“I’m excited to make new friends and meet all my teachers,” said Madison Rainey, who’s thrilled to return to her charter school.

One of the things she and her mother, Laquiesha, are not happy about is the longer commute they’ve been having to make from Dorchester to Roxbury due to the Orange Line shutdown.

“Normally, it would be pretty simple. A bus, then a train and then train to home, but now it’s like a roundabout,” said Laquiesha.

Wu assured families on Wednesday that officials would assist in the first-morning commute to school.

“It’s not going to go perfectly and we are pledging to families that we are going to be monitoring the situation so carefully and looking to improve every hour as we go. It’ll get better,” Wu said Wednesday.

Parents who drop their kids off at school are also concerned.

“It already affects our morning commute now, it already adds another 15 minutes so imagine now BPS starting,” said one parent.

Wu said the school district has been working closely with the MBTA.

“Because of the Orange Line we are stepping in to fill some of the gaps so some of our yellow buses are actually being deployed as shuttle buses for the first time just for students who are being impacted by the Orange Line shutdown as well,” Wu said Thursday morning after taking a bus from Hyde Park to Forest Hills. “It’s a long day for many of our people but it is worth it and we are so excited to welcome them back.”

Students are also encouraged to take the commuter rail.

All students in grades 7-12 are eligible for a free M7 MBTA pass through Boston Public Schools. The T is also free for all students on Thursday, September 8, and M7 passes will be available for pickup.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)