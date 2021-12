BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu met with Biden administration leaders at the White House on Tuesday.

Wu was one of several newly-elected mayors meeting with senior officials in the administration.

In a tweet, Wu said she was proud to represent Boston to talk about shared challenges and opportunities for America’s cities.

