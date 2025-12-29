BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is getting ready to ring in the new year, and city leaders say safety is a top priority.

For the third year in a row, the heart of the celebration is at City Hall Plaza.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to turn out for 12 hours of performances and events across the city.

Fireworks, live music, and family-friendly fun with police, fire, EMS, and transit police all out in full force.

“The Boston Police Department will have officers in and around the first night celebrations in plain clothes and in the uniform capacity to keep everyone safe so everyone can enjoy this day and night events,” Boston police commissioner Michael Cox said.

Residents should expect road closures, bag restrictions, and increased patrols throughout the night.

The city is also reminding people drones and alcohol aren’t permitted.

They’re urging everyone to use public transportation and the MBTA is offering free transit any time after 8 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)