BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she’s set a deadline of Jan. 12 to connect people without a home to appropriate services.

The announcement came after Wu toured vacant housing and recovering facilities on Long Island, which were shut down in 2014 after the bridge to the island was demolished for safety reasons.

Since then, thousands of people set up tents at the intersection of Mass. Ave and Melnea Cass Boulevard and are experiencing homelessness, mental health issues and substance abuse. City officials tore down hundreds of those tents in 2021, saying the encampments were unsafe.

