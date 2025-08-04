EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials held news conferences Monday afternoon regarding the building of a new soccer stadium in Everett, the would be new home for the New England Revolution.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria aren’t seeing eye to eye on the proposal.

The proposed 25,000 seat stadium would be at the site of the former Mystic Power Plant, across the street from the Encore Casino. Legislation to build the structure passed last year.

Mayor Wu pushed for infrastructure upgrades in Charlestown. She’s concerned about clogging city streets with traffic in nearby Charlestown.

Mayor De Maria said there won’t be parking on the site, and there will be major upgrades to public transportation before the stadium goes up.

“It’s important to know and you can see from right here: that the residential impact is going to be on Charlestown and not on Everett,” said Wu. “We need some major investments here again we know what’s needed and we just need the counterparties to come to the table in good faith.”

“It’s a dormant, blighted, contaminated, defunct power plant,” said Mayor De Maria. “That’s sitting on the waterfront. With someone coming in and spending close to a billion dollars of a private investment to remove this unsightly building, restore access to the waterfront, build a four acre community park.”

