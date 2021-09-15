BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu says she is ready for the next leg of the mayoral race after getting the majority of the votes in the preliminary election.

Wu clinched 35,888 votes, which made up about 33 percent of the ballots cast.

“We are ready for the next seven weeks but more importantly, we’re ready for the changes that Boston needs right after that in office,” she said on Wednesday morning while out thanking her supporters.

City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George received the second-most votes, which narrowed the field of mayoral candidates to two women of color.

They are set to face off against each other in November.

