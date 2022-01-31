BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded to calls to lift the city’s vaccine mandate for certain indoor spaces.

She said that she plans to keep the mandate for now and that she is urging people to support small businesses.

“This is such a tough time for our small businesses,” she said. “It’s been almost two years of a pandemic and now snow and cold weather. so I really want to encourage everyone to go out there, shop local, support your local businesses, your neighborhood small businesses because they really need it right now.”

Wu added that the city will soon offer grants for local businesses to help them through the ongoing pandemic.

Boston’s vaccine mandate went into effect on Jan. 15 for indoor places including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, fitness facilities, and entertainment venues. A full list of the impacted locations can be found here.

Workers and patrons age 12 and up are required to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to gain entry into those indoor spaces.

